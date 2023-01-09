A Peek Inside Tamannaah's Goa Holiday

Tamannaah Bhatia gives us a sneak peek into her Goa vacation, and it sure looks like she had a lot of fun.

But what everyone wants to know is: Where was Vijay Varma?

The dating rumours began even before the couple was spotted at the airport, walking out separately, after returning from Goa.

Tamannaah and Vijay met on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2.

'Entering the new year as if it's twenty twenty free,' writes T.

Tamannaah was last seen in the Madhur Bhandarkar film, Babli Bouncer.

What's on the menu?

T obviously loved her meal.

She tries singing...

And some fun antics!

Showing off her best profile.

Tamannaah is all set to make her debut in Malayalam cinema with Bandra, the shooting for which is expected to begin on January 20.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram