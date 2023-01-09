News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Peek Inside Tamannaah's Goa Holiday

A Peek Inside Tamannaah's Goa Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 09, 2023 13:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tamannaah Bhatia gives us a sneak peek into her Goa vacation, and it sure looks like she had a lot of fun.

But what everyone wants to know is: Where was Vijay Varma?

 

The dating rumours began even before the couple was spotted at the airport, walking out separately, after returning from Goa.

 

Tamannaah and Vijay met on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2.

 

'Entering the new year as if it's twenty twenty free,' writes T.

 

Tamannaah was last seen in the Madhur Bhandarkar film, Babli Bouncer.

 

What's on the menu?

 

T obviously loved her meal.

 

She tries singing...

 

And some fun antics!

 

Showing off her best profile.

 

Tamannaah is all set to make her debut in Malayalam cinema with Bandra, the shooting for which is expected to begin on January 20.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Tamannah Bhatia is trying to change
Why Tamannah Bhatia is trying to change
Revealed! What Tamannaah wants from her man
Revealed! What Tamannaah wants from her man
'It would be quite cool to see women fight'
'It would be quite cool to see women fight'
Yeh Hai India: It's Jallikattu Time!
Yeh Hai India: It's Jallikattu Time!
Easy Recipe: Spicy BBQ Paneer/Chicken
Easy Recipe: Spicy BBQ Paneer/Chicken
High drama at TN assembly as Guv-govt row continues
High drama at TN assembly as Guv-govt row continues
'Frenemies' Djokovic, Kyrgios to play practice match
'Frenemies' Djokovic, Kyrgios to play practice match

More like this

Do You Like The Next James Bond? VOTE!

Do You Like The Next James Bond? VOTE!

'My tears have all dried up'

'My tears have all dried up'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances