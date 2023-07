Sherlyn Chopra decided to enjoy the Mumbai rains the way Bollywood does.

On Wednesday, she stepped out in the pouring rain, wearing a sari, and swayed her hips while Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com clicked away.

She did her own version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani and entertained everyone watching.

The actor will be making a comeback in Ekta Kapoor's Web series Paurashpur Season 2, and has been promoting it quite extensively.