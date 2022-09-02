Reader Pix: Ganpati Bappa Morya!

We had asked you, dear readers to send us your Ganpati pictures!

Delhi's Rita Sharma brings home Lord Ganesha. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Lord Ganesha has visited Manoj N Narang at his home in Thane for 29 years.

Manoj says, 'Five most awaited days of every year have come.

'We love Bappa and pray he continues to destroy vighna and shower sukh on all.' Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Ramesh Mahadev Jadhav from Karad sends in pictures of Lord Ganesha. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

As does N Sampath Kumar from Trichy.

Devang Dalal from Surat brings multiple Ganeshas to his workplace.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com