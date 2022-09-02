News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Reader Pix: Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Reader Pix: Ganpati Bappa Morya!

By RITA SHARMA, MANOJ N NARANG, RAMESH MAHADEV JADHAV, EX NAIK N SAMPATH KUMAR, DEVANG DALAL
September 02, 2022 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We had asked you, dear readers to send us your Ganpati pictures!

 

Delhi's Rita Sharma brings home Lord Ganesha. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

 

Lord Ganesha has visited Manoj N Narang at his home in Thane for 29 years.

Manoj says, 'Five most awaited days of every year have come.

'We love Bappa and pray he continues to destroy vighna and shower sukh on all.' Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

 

Ramesh Mahadev Jadhav from Karad sends in pictures of Lord Ganesha. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

 

As does N Sampath Kumar from Trichy.

 

Devang Dalal from Surat brings multiple Ganeshas to his workplace.

 

Dear Readers, how are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year?

Have you made the idol at home?

What is special about the celebrations this year? Do you have a theme for the festival?

Please send your Ganpati 2022 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Also, WHY Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart.

Do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Going pandal-hopping? Share your pictures with us.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RITA SHARMA, MANOJ N NARANG, RAMESH MAHADEV JADHAV, EX NAIK N SAMPATH KUMAR, DEVANG DALAL
COMMENT
Print this article
Uganda to Jalgaon: Lord Ganesha!
Uganda to Jalgaon: Lord Ganesha!
'Lord Ganesha is a symbol of love'
'Lord Ganesha is a symbol of love'
28 Dishes For Lord Ganesha
28 Dishes For Lord Ganesha
EPS emerges victorious in AIADMK leadership battle
EPS emerges victorious in AIADMK leadership battle
Twitter is defying our laws, govt tells Karnataka HC
Twitter is defying our laws, govt tells Karnataka HC
Why Is The Elephant Going The Wrong Way?
Why Is The Elephant Going The Wrong Way?
What Thriller Will You Watch On OTT?
What Thriller Will You Watch On OTT?

More like this

SEE: Bappa Is In Mumbai!

SEE: Bappa Is In Mumbai!

Kolkata to Tiruchirappali: Lord Ganesha!

Kolkata to Tiruchirappali: Lord Ganesha!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances