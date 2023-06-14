News
Vijay Deverakonda Will Romance Mrunal

Vijay Deverakonda Will Romance Mrunal

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 14, 2023 16:50 IST
After being a part of the Telugu hit Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur signs another. This time, her co-star will be Vijay Deverakonda.

Sharing pictures from the pooja ceremony, Mrunal writes, 'The first step in a very exciting journey...It's my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I'm really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda. Can't wait for the shoot to begin.'

 

This is Mrunal's third Telugu film. She has also signed one opposite Nani.

 

The film will be produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Producer Shyam Prasad Reddy gives the mahurat clap.

 

The lead couple with Producers Dil Raju and Shirish Reddy, and Director Parasuram Petla.

Cinematographer K U Mohanan and Art Director A S Prakash have also been signed up.

REDIFF MOVIES
