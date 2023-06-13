The Toughest Choice Kajol Has Ever Made

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Kajol at the launch of The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha.

After sending her fans into a tizzy with her cryptic Instagram post last Friday, Kajol cleared the air on Monday, June 12, 2023, with the launch of her debut Web series, The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha.

The surprise announcement of her exit from social media turned out to be a promotional campaign for the upcoming courtroom drama, co-produced by her actor-husband Ajay Devgn.

Looking radiant in a satin red number, Kajol unveiled the trailer and revealed that it was a fairly easy decision for her to step into the Web space as she doesn't differentiate between OTT and film.

"I have always thought that whenever I work, I will do something I enjoy the most, work with good people and that script will always be my hero," Kajol explains, adding, "Whether it is an OTT platform or a film, for me a role is a role. In both mediums, the hard work you put in is the same. Perhaps it is a bit more when you are doing an eight-episode series on OTT."

What's the toughest choice that Kajol's had to make? She tells us here. The rest of the cast and crew discuss their toughest choices too.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

Ajay dropped in as a special guest at the event to congratulate the team, which he described as "very comfortable" and "lovely".

"(They) knew what work ethics are," Ajay says.

When Ajay was asked if he faced any "actor troubles" as a producer with his star wife, he gives a tongue-in-cheek reply: "Yeah, the actor troubles are only at home. Otherwise, it is a fabulous cast with fabulous actors."

Visibly amused by his response, Kajol promptly clears the air, saying there were no troubles anywhere.

Who is the ultimate decision maker at home between Ajay and Kajol? Watch the actor's witty response.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Jisshu Sengupta takes a selfie with Director Suparn S Verma and Kajol.

Directed by Suparn S Verma of The Family Man and Rana Naidu fame, The Trial is the Indian adaptation of the American show The Good Wife. Kajol steps into the shoes of Julianna Margulies who won two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, a Golden Globe and a Television Critics Association Award for the role as a no-nonsense lawyer who returns to the courtroom to protect her family's dignity.

Kajol says she 'loved' the original series, but wondered how it would be adapted for the Indian audience.

"The character was amazing; the concept was fabulous, but I did have a question about how it would be adapted in Hindi," Kajol says. "That's when Suparn came in, the narration came in. For me, it's really about the script. The script is never about one character. It is always about everybody's character. This series is so well-rounded and well-written."

"Relationships are not clean," Suparn says, and explains why here.

Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife and mother of two who finds herself in a quandary when her husband is jailed for a public scandal. The actor feels every woman will identify with this character.

"It is an evolved character, a complex character. This is a situation every woman can identify with. Whether they have faced it in real life or not, they have definitely imagined such a scenario. You have thought if it ever happens, what would you do? Secondly, I am an actor, I will do it to the best of my abilities," Kajol says.

In tune with the title of the series The Trail - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, when Kajol is asked what she is more afraid of -- Love, Law or Betrayal -- she gives an interesting reply. Watch here.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Jisshu Sengupta and Kajol.

In contrast to her on-screen persona, Kajol is at her effervescent best as she does not miss any opportunity to pull the leg of her co-stars at the event.

Speaking about Jisshu Sengupta, who plays her husband, she lauded the makers for envisaging Jisshu as a sex offender, which is at odds with his quintessential 'good man' looks.

"You look at him and you're like, 'shit ya, he could never do something so wrong. You actually feel bad for him. And when you realise that he actually did something bad, you are like 'theek hai, ho jaata hai'. You hate his decisions, but also like him,' she remarks.

Building up on Kajol's comment, Jisshu explains that The Trial is a "very human" show and is essentially about the choices we make in life.

"All the emotions are very true, very human. The choices we make and what we don't, this show is about that," says the actor.

The Trial also stars Kubbra Sait and Sheeba Chaddha, as well as...

...Gaurav Pandey and Aseem Hattangady.

The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14.