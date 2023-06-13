Will These Celebs Appear On Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Bigg Boss OTT is back with its second season.

The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on JIO Cinemas on June 17.

The list of contestants is not out yet, but Namrata Thakker digs out some names that are in contention.

Anjali Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Arora/Instagram

Anjali rose to fame after her video Kacha Badam went viral.

She currently enjoys a following of 13 million on Instagram and has appeared in several music videos.

Last year, she participated in Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, and emerged as the second runner-up.

Rumour goes that she will be one of the highest paid contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Pooja Gor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja is best known for playing the lead in the hit Star Plus show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 in the Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan starrer, Kedarnath.

In 2016, she made her OTT debut with the YouTube channel Shitty Ideas Trending and will soon be seen in the Netflix show, Guns & Gulaabs.

If Pooja appears on Bigg Boss OTT 2, it will be her second reality show after Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Awez Darbar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Awez Darbar/Instagram

Composer Ismail Darbar's dancer and social media influencer son has 29.1 million followers on Instagram. His YouTube channel has close to 10.1 million subscribers.

Considering his huge following, Awez will definitely give other celebrity contestants a run for their money on the reality show.

Avinash Sachdev

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avinash Sachdev/Instagram

Avinash began his career as an assistant director at age 18, then turned actor with a cameo in the 2006 Star Plus show Karam Apnaa Apnaa.

In 2019, Avinash was a contestant on Nach Baliye along with his partner Palak Purswani.

After dating for four years, they parted ways last January. Avinash and ex-girlfriend Palak are the first two confirmed contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Given their history, they will certainly spice up the show.

Palak Purswani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Purswani/Instagram

Palak started her career with the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla and went on to star in several shows like Badi Devrani, Hanikarak Biwi and Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke.

Apart from acting, Palak is a social media influencer, very active on Instagram.

Faisal Shaikh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Faisal Shaikh/Instagram

Mr Faisu is a former TikTok sensation and has close to 30 million followers on Instagram.

He has done Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and made it to the finale of both reality shows.

He didn't win. Maybe that will change with Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Jiya Shankar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar /Instagram

She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Entha Andanga Unnave in 2013.

In 2015, she made her television debut with the show Love By Chance.

But it was her stint on & TV's Queens Hain Hum that made her a household name.

Last year, she made her debut in Marathi cinema in the Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza starrer Ved.

Paras Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paras Arora/Instagram

Best known for playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Shivaji and Abhimanyu in Mahabharat.

He started his acting career as a child and has appeared in quite a few Bollywood films like Yuva, Let's Dance and Rajjo.

He has done music videos as well and was said to be in a relationship with his Kaatelal & Sons co-star, Jiya Shankar.

However, Jiya and Paras maintain they are just friends.

Falak Naazz

Photograph: Kind courtesy Falak Naazz/Instagram

After a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, television actor Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq starred in Devdon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka, Mahakali, RadhaKrishn and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.