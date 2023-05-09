The FABULOUS Life of Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, who will be seen next with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Khushi, turns a year older on May 9.
Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at his FABULOUS life through Instagram feed as he celebrates his 34th birthday.
'Still a boy... With Big Dreams, wanting to accomplish everything under the sun and continue to be himself.'
That's how Vijay likes to describe himself.
Enjoying a dip in the pool on New Year's Eve in the Maldives.
Celebrating Sankranti with his family in Hyderabad.
An animated exchange with best buddy Storm Deverakonda.
Boys' night out in Abu Dhabi with Ranveer Singh.
Our birthday boy looks excited to dig into a Gujarati thaali while promoting Liger.
Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi visit the sets of Liger to catch up with Vijay, Director Puri Jagannadh and Producer Charmy Kaur.
Caught candid!
Deverakonda with boxing legend Mike Tyson while shooting for Liger in Los Angeles.
Ready to zoom off but first let's have a meal.
Throwback to when Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna were getting ready to start shooting for Dear Comrade with Director Bharat Kamma.