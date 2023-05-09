News
Rediff.com  » Movies » The FABULOUS Life of Vijay Deverakonda

The FABULOUS Life of Vijay Deverakonda

By NAMRATA THAKKER
May 09, 2023 10:56 IST
Vijay Deverakonda, who will be seen next with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Khushi, turns a year older on May 9.

Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at his FABULOUS life through Instagram feed as he celebrates his 34th birthday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

'Still a boy... With Big Dreams, wanting to accomplish everything under the sun and continue to be himself.'

That's how Vijay likes to describe himself.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Enjoying a dip in the pool on New Year's Eve in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Celebrating Sankranti with his family in Hyderabad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

An animated exchange with best buddy Storm Deverakonda.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Boys' night out in Abu Dhabi with Ranveer Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Our birthday boy looks excited to dig into a Gujarati thaali while promoting Liger.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi visit the sets of Liger to catch up with Vijay, Director Puri Jagannadh and Producer Charmy Kaur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Caught candid!

Deverakonda with boxing legend Mike Tyson while shooting for Liger in Los Angeles.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Ready to zoom off but first let's have a meal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Throwback to when Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna were getting ready to start shooting for Dear Comrade with Director Bharat Kamma.

NAMRATA THAKKER
