The New Girl In Vijay Deverakonda's Life

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to start shooting for his new film, and he has the gorgeous Sreeleela for company!

Directed by National Award-winning film-maker Gowtam Tinnanuri, the spy thriller will go on floors in June.

So just who is Sreeleela? Namrata Thakker scrolls through her Instagram feed for a closer look.

Sreeleela was born in the US, but raised in Bangalore by her mother.

Her parents Swarnalatha and Surapaneni Subhakara parted ways even before she was born.

The 21 year old landed her first film after Director A P Arjun came across her pictures on social media and was highly impressed.

That's how Sreeleela signed her Kannada debut film Kiss and started shooting for it in 2017.

Here, KFG-famed Yash attends the trailer launch of Kiss.

Kiss released in September 2019 and became a smash hit.

Sreeleela grabbed everyone's attention with her acting chops and a month later, her second film, Bharaate (above), also became a hit.

In 2021, Sreeleela made her Telugu debut with the romantic musical Peeli SandaD. Though the movie failed at the box office, her performance was appreciated.

Last year, Sreeleela had two releases, one in Kannada and one in Telugu.

Dhamaka opposite Ravi Teja was one of the highest grossing Telugu films of 2022.

Giving us major fashion goals in a white body-hugging front-zip dress while holidaying in the Maldives.

Posing with her mommy, Swarnalatha.

While Sreeleela has already established herself in the acting world, she aspires to become a doctor like her mother.

Li'l Leela enjoying her favourite dance form Bharata Natyam on stage.

Last year, she adopted two differently abled children after she got emotional visiting an orphanage.

Snuggle time with Bliss.

Currently, Sreeleela has several big projects in her kitty including the Naveen Polishetty-starrer Anaganaga Oka Raju, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer-Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Nithin's tentatively titled Nithiin 32, the Ram Pothineni-starrer BoyaRAPO and the Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB28.