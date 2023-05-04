Vijay Deverakonda Starts A New Film With Sreeleela

Say hello to Vijay Deverakonda's new leading lady!

Sreeleela will star in the actor's 12th film, tentatively titled VD 12, and he posted pictures from its pooja ceremony.

The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had made the Nani-starrer blockbuster Jersey in 2019.

Sreeleela has been a very busy actor, and has quite a few films coming up, like Naveen Polishetty-starrer Anaganaga Oka Raju, Pawan Kalyan-starrer-Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Nithin's tentatively titled Nithiin 32, Ram Pothineni-starrer BoyaRAPO, Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB28 and Vaisshnav Tej-starrer PVT04.

Chukkapalli Suresh, Honorary Counsel General of South Korea, sounded the clapboard at the pooja ceremony.

Vijay will play a police officer in the film.

The actor, who was last seen in Liger, will be seen next in Khushi, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

VD 12's music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Anirudh has an impressive line-up, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

The shooting will commence in June.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/ Instagram