Home  » Movies » Vijay Deverakonda Kisses Rashmika's Hand

Vijay Deverakonda Kisses Rashmika's Hand

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 13, 2025 12:28 IST

IMAGE: Screengrab from the success event of Rashmika Mandanna's film The Girlfriend in Hyderabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy X

It's the kiss that went viral in just moments!

Vijay Deverakonda attended the success event of Rashmika Mandanna's new release, The Girlfriend, in Hyderabad.

And for the first time, everyone got a glimpse of their PDA.

Post their reported engagement in October, Vijay showed up to support his fiancée and the sweet moment caught everyone's attention.

He took Rashmika's hand and kissed it, leaving her blushing.

 

Fans erupted in loud cheers, and some took it as a confirmation that the couple would wed soon.

Speaking at the event, Rashmika, while addressing her beau as 'Viju', poured out her heart and thanked him for being a part of the film.

'You've been a part of this film since the beginning. You're also a part of the success. You have been a part of this whole journey personally. I hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives. It's a blessing,' Rashmika says.

'To the woman she has become today, who decides to pick up a script like this. At the peak of her career, she decides to tell a story. She wasn't sure how many people would come to see the film, but she wanted to bring forward a story that would mean a lot to many people. Russie, I am so proud of your journey, of everything you have become, of the woman you are,' Vijay said, as per a video shared by the social media handle of Geetha Arts.

Vijay and Rashmika first starred together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam followed by Dear Comrade the next year.

The duo have always maintained that they are 'good friends' but never confirmed their relationship.

According to sources, the engagement ceremony took place on October 3 at Vijay's residence in Hyderabad. The wedding is scheduled for February.

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

