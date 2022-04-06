Rashmika's Fangirl Moment with Vijay

Tamil superstar Vijay has started filming for his yet untitled film with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna in Chennai.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the muhurat ceremony was held recently.

Rashmika, who posted the pictures, can't get over her fangirl moment.

'Ok now this feels like something else.. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I've been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight.. #thalapathyvijay @srivenkateswaracreations @directorvamshi sir.. Cheers to new beginnings,' she posts.

The soundtrack will be composed by S Thaman.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

