Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Engaged?

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Engaged?

October 04, 2025 11:23 IST

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have reportedly gotten engaged in a ceremony attended by family and friends, according to multiple media reports.

While neither star officially confirmed the engagement, sources close to the couple suggest that they are set to tie the knot in February.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam.

Rashmika and Vijay have been at the centre of relationship rumours since 2018, following their on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade (2019).

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade.

On the professional front, Rashmika will next be seen in Thama, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which is slated for a Diwali release.

She also has Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor as well as The Girlfriend and Mysaa in the pipeline.

Vijay, meanwhile, will appear in Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola.

