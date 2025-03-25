10 Times Rashmika Gave Us #FashionGoals

Rashmika Mandanna, who is all geared up to weave magic on the big screen with her coming Salman Khan starrer Sikandar, is quite a fashionista.

From rocking sari looks to perfection to making glamorous statements, Namrata Thakker looks at Rashmika serving us some delectable looks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika looks drop-dead gorgeous in her Amit Aggarwal luxe chiffon sari teamed with a sexy blouse featuring sweetheart neckline.

She finishes off her look with minimal jewellery and heavily kholed eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The actress makes winter wardrobe look super chic in an oversized black puff jacket paired with a knitted co-ord set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika storms Milan Fashion Week wearing a stunning white blazer dress along with a pair of black heels and a matching sling purse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Channelling her inner royal princess in an off-white lehenga-choli embellished with pearls, sequins, crystals and Swarovski stones, Rashmika slays the ethnic look while walking the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmikas love affair with six yards of elegance continues and we aren't complaining because she looks gorgeous in this hand embroidered green sari from the shelves of designer brand Torani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Ms Mandanna's black sequinned gown with floral embellishments is one of our favourite looks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Cool and edgy! That's the best way to describe Rashmika in this yellow track suit from Onitsuka Tiger's Summer Collection 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

We can't stop drooling every time we see the 28 year old in this beautiful black and gold structured gown designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Here's Rashmika in her Barbie era looking summer-ready in an adorable chequered pink and white short dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Even while holidaying, we love how Rashmika is dishing out fashion goals in a simple yet stylish cut-out maxi dress.