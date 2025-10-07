HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay Deverakonda: 'My Head Hurts...'

Vijay Deverakonda: 'My Head Hurts...'

Source: ANI
October 07, 2025 10:26 IST

'...but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix.'

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda in Liger.

Hours after his car met with an accident in Hyderabad, Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram and assured fans that he is safe.

'All is well. Car took a hit, but we are all fine,' he posted.

'Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you,' Vijay added.

 

The mishap occurred near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district while Vijay was on his way back from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad.

A Bolero vehicle suddenly turned right, causing Deverakonda's Lexus car to collide with it, resulting in minor damage to the left side of the vehicle.

"The car sustained damage on the left side, but there were no casualties. Vijay Deverakonda and two others were in the car. He immediately got into another vehicle, and his team filed a complaint with the police for insurance purposes," a police official informed.

The mishap occurred a couple of days after Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged over the weekend.

Vijay has been seen sporting his engagement ring but the couple have not confirmed news of their engagement.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

