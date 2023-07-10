Varun-Janhvi's Bawaal Love Story Or...?

Is Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal a romantic film with a good dose of comedy and a psychological twist?, wonders Namrata Thakker.

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has left everyone wondering what the film is about.

The teaser was vague enough to create curiosity around Bawaal and now, the trailer has got everyone talking, but not in a good way.

The three minute-long video introduces us to Ajay Dixit (Varun), a self-absorbed, street-smart, image-conscious guy from Lucknow.

He falls in love with Nisha (Janhvi), who is completely the opposite.

They get married and go on their honeymoon to Europe.

The trailer turns intense when Ajay and Nisha arrive in Nazi Germany. That's when the storyline stops making sense.

Is it a romantic film with a good dose of comedy and a psychological twist?

Or is it a tragic love story with World War II as a metaphor to showcase the inner war brewing between the love-struck couple.

Varun makes an impact with his presence. His pairing with Janhvi is refreshing and they look good together on screen.

Janhvi looks pretty in every frame, but her dialogue delivery is terrible. She needs to bring more clarity to her Hindi diction.

Since Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has given us Dangal and Chhichhore, we have high expectations from this film.

If there's a film-maker who can execute a complex and intriguing narrative without making it seem childish or pointless, it is Nitesh.

Bawaal releases on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.