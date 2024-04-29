Look Who Announced New Zealand's World Cup Squad!

IMAGE: Matilda and Agnus announced New Zealand's squad for the T20 World Cup. Photograph and Video: Black Caps/X

Trust the Kiwis to come up with new ideas when it comes to revealing their World Cup team.

After the families of the cricketers announced their names for the 2023 World Cup last year, New Zealand once came up with an unique squad announcement for the upcoming T20 World Cup.



It was not the chairman of selectors but two young kids -- Matilda and Agnus -- who took centrdstage as they revealed the names of the 15-member New Zealand squad for the World Cup, to be held in the US and Caribbean in June.



Kane Williamson was named captain as New Zealand became the first team to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup.