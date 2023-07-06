News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » It's Quiz Time, Folks!

It's Quiz Time, Folks!

By SUKANYA VERMA
July 06, 2023 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's Bollywood quiz time, folks! Simply identify the right movie from the options listed below.

Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Happy New Year
B. Race 2
C. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
  A. Happy New Year
 
A. Yalgaar
B. Aatish
C. Gumrah
  C. Gumrah
 
A. Raaz
B. Sachaa Jhutha
C. The Train
  A. Raaz
 
A. Jaanbaaz
B. 100 Days
C. Karz
  B. 100 Days
 
A. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye
B. Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega
C. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam
  C. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam
 
A. Raja Babu
B. Sangram
C. Jigar
  B. Sangram
 
A. Kaalia
B. Silsila
C. Aakhri Raasta
  A. Kaalia
 
A. Andhadhun
B. Phobia
C. X: Past is Present
  A. Andhadhun
 
A. Insaaf Kaun Karega
B. Mohabbat
C. Mashaal
  C. Mashaal
 
A. Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar
B. Thakshak
C. Filhaal...
  B. Thakshak
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'When you love someone so deeply...'
'When you love someone so deeply...'
2023's Biggest Bollywood Hits So Far
2023's Biggest Bollywood Hits So Far
'The kiss was my major highlight'
'The kiss was my major highlight'
Automobile retail sales rise 10% in June: FADA
Automobile retail sales rise 10% in June: FADA
Team Shinde MLAs have started revolting: Sena UBT MP
Team Shinde MLAs have started revolting: Sena UBT MP
After The Israeli Troops Left
After The Israeli Troops Left
Ajit Pawar's associates benefited: Court on MSCB case
Ajit Pawar's associates benefited: Court on MSCB case

More like this

Lessons from Bollywood: What to do on a rainy day!

Lessons from Bollywood: What to do on a rainy day!

14 AMAZING Rain Songs

14 AMAZING Rain Songs

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances