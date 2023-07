Everyone of us have our list of essentials that we just can't live without, and Mrunal Thakur is no different.

She shares her 'E S S E N T I A L S' with us.

Pastry treats take top spot, and we totally relate.

The great outdoors, especially when the weather is perfect.

Coffee.

Mobile time, and more importantly, selfie time.

Comfortable fashion.

A good hair day.

Happy feet.

Music. Not many know that Mrunal loves to sing.

The list ends with pretty flowers.