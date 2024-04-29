News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC stays CBI probe into Bengal officials' role in teacher recruitment scam

SC stays CBI probe into Bengal officials' role in teacher recruitment scam

Source: PTI
April 29, 2024 17:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Calcutta high court order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into the role of West Bengal government officials in a teacher recruitment scam.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

The top court was hearing a plea by the West Bengal government against a high court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the School Service Commission in state-run and state-aided schools.

 

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said it will hear the matter on May 6.

"We will stay the direction which says the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) will undertake further investigation against officials in the state government," the bench said.

Calcutta high court had said the CBI would undertake further investigations with regard to the persons involved in the state government approving the creation of supernumerary post to accommodate illegal appointments.

If necessary, the CBI will undertake custodial interrogation of such persons involved, it had said.

Challenging the order, the state government, in its appeal filed before the top court, said the high court cancelled the appointments "arbitrarily".

"The high court failed to appreciate the ramification of cancelling the entire selection process, leading to straightaway termination of teaching and non-teaching staff from service with immediate effect, without giving sufficient time to the petitioner state to deal with such an exigency, rendering the education system at a standstill," the plea said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bengal jobs scam: HC orders removal of ED officer
Bengal jobs scam: HC orders removal of ED officer
ED raids 2 Bengal ministers, seizes Rs 20cr in cash
ED raids 2 Bengal ministers, seizes Rs 20cr in cash
Cal HC stays order terminating jobs of 32,000 teachers
Cal HC stays order terminating jobs of 32,000 teachers
Kirsten hopes to 'galvanise' Pak team to ICC trophies
Kirsten hopes to 'galvanise' Pak team to ICC trophies
Samson vaults to WC spot; will India stick with Pant?
Samson vaults to WC spot; will India stick with Pant?
'36 out of 266 candidates in Guj face criminal cases'
'36 out of 266 candidates in Guj face criminal cases'
Mitchell's 5 Catches Grabs The Show
Mitchell's 5 Catches Grabs The Show
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Mamata, nephew call HC order 'fixed', 'BJP ploy'

Mamata, nephew call HC order 'fixed', 'BJP ploy'

HC cancels 2016 appointments to Bengal govt schools

HC cancels 2016 appointments to Bengal govt schools

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances