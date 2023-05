By REDIFF MOVIES

May 22, 2023 08:54 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

'CANNES Day 3. A rendezvous of talent, passion, and inspiration: Cannes Film Festival', declares Urvashi Rautela.

Her orange flowery coloured gown was designed by Paris-based fashion brand Homological.

Urvashi skipped wearing earrings and wore a galaxy-patterned choker neckpiece.

Sharing a video, Urvashi writes, 'Blackpink's Flower dance in orange flower gown some fun b/w Cannes hectic madness.'