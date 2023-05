Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela captivated spectators in a pink tulle gown with tiered layers of floral ruffles when she appeared on the first day of the Cannes film festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

What stole the show was her golden alligator neckpiece and earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi who made her debut at Cannes last year, wore her hair in a high neat bun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi who will feature in the late Bollywood actress Parveen Babi's biopic, will participate in a photo-call launch for the film at Cannes.