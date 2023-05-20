News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Diana Glitters At Cannes

Diana Glitters At Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 20, 2023 14:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Diana Penty made her Cannes debut in 2019 and returned to the iconic French town this year.

 

For her first appearance at Cannes 2023, Diana opted for a crop top and a matching skirt of sorts from the shelves of Falguni-Shane Peacock.

 

Diana captioned the pictures, 'All that glitters...'

Excited about her Cannes appearance, Diana, who will represent Grey Goose, said, 'India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be a part of the event again this year. I look forward to celebrating the experience.'

 

For her next appearance at Cannes, Diana wore a glittering nude outfit embellished with red and blue stones.

 

Diana checked into Cannes on Friday.

 

This is what she wore when she arrived: A ruffled white shirt with blue denims. 'Hello again Cannes', Diana said.

With inputs from ANI

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
Mrunal Mesmerises Cannes In White

Mrunal Mesmerises Cannes In White

Mrunal Goes Desi In Style!

Mrunal Goes Desi In Style!

