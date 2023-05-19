News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Urvashi's Blue Lips Give The Ash Effect

Urvashi's Blue Lips Give The Ash Effect

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 19, 2023 16:53 IST
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Urvashi Rautela attended the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny screening at Cannes, wearing a cream and blue gown with her lips in blue.

Urvashi wore a corset dress by Designer Said Kobeisy with exaggerated off-shoulder sleeves, but it was her makeup that stole the show.

The dress's exceptional craftsmanship and the feathers that cascaded down its skirt produced a dramatic yet beautiful effect.

 

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

What grabbed attention though was that she matched the blue colour of her gown with that precise shade of lipstick.

She tied her hair in a side-part bun and wore exquisite diamonds.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Sighting Urvashi's blue lips, many recalled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lipstick at Cannes 2016. Aishwarya had walked the red carpet then with purple lips in an off-shoulder pastel flowery gown.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On Thursday, perhaps confused by the lips, the French media kept referring to Urvashi as Aishwarya, calling out to her as Aishwarya.

After a video of that Gallic error went viral, one SMO (social media observer), asked 'Why is she nodding as if she is Aishwarya?'

'See her reaction when she heard being called Aishwarya,' noted another SMO.

The previous day, Urvashi's alligator necklace garnered attention.

Source: ANI
