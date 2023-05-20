A Normal Day For Manushi in Cannes

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar looked stunning in a crystal blue slip gown from the shelves of Galvan London.

Sharing a fresh set of pictures on Instagram, she wrote: 'Just a normal day at Cannes.'

Manushi accessorised her look with a beautiful round handbag by Aispi. She wore gold Viange earrings and matching heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.

For her make-up, she kept smokey eyes with nude lipstick.

Of course, her million bucks smile won the French Riviera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri & Nainika/Instagram

During her day out, Manushi opted for a ivory and red ponies printed strapless gown by Gauri and Nainika.

She then wore a strapless black gown by Lebanese Designer Saiid Kobeisy as she attended an event at the festival.

Manushi made her Cannes red carpet debut on Tuesday in a white ball gown by Fovari.