A Normal Day For Manushi in Cannes

Manushi Chhillar looked stunning in a crystal blue slip gown from the shelves of Galvan London.
Sharing a fresh set of pictures on Instagram, she wrote: 'Just a normal day at Cannes.'
Manushi accessorised her look with a beautiful round handbag by Aispi. She wore gold Viange earrings and matching heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.
For her make-up, she kept smokey eyes with nude lipstick.
Of course, her million bucks smile won the French Riviera.
During her day out, Manushi opted for a ivory and red ponies printed strapless gown by Gauri and Nainika.
She then wore a strapless black gown by Lebanese Designer Saiid Kobeisy as she attended an event at the festival.
Manushi made her Cannes red carpet debut on Tuesday in a white ball gown by Fovari.