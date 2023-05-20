News
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Normal Day For Manushi in Cannes

A Normal Day For Manushi in Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 20, 2023 16:29 IST
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar looked stunning in a crystal blue slip gown from the shelves of Galvan London.

 

Sharing a fresh set of pictures on Instagram, she wrote: 'Just a normal day at Cannes.'

 

Manushi accessorised her look with a beautiful round handbag by Aispi. She wore gold Viange earrings and matching heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.

 

For her make-up, she kept smokey eyes with nude lipstick.

 

Of course, her million bucks smile won the French Riviera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri & Nainika/Instagram

During her day out, Manushi opted for a ivory and red ponies printed strapless gown by Gauri and Nainika.

 

She then wore a strapless black gown by Lebanese Designer Saiid Kobeisy as she attended an event at the festival.

Manushi made her Cannes red carpet debut on Tuesday in a white ball gown by Fovari.

REDIFF MOVIES
