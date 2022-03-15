News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Urvashi Rautela Blows A Kiss

Urvashi Rautela Blows A Kiss

By Rediff Movies
March 15, 2022 12:39 IST
The Hello Hall of Fame was a star-studded event, with Bollywood's swish set looking very glamourous on the red carpet.

Please click here to see who won!

For everything else, do scroll down.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela blows a kiss to fans.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur in a satin Antithesis gown.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty arrived in a Namrata Joshipura gown, accompanied by Raqesh Bapat. Those break-up rumours don't seem correct.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal puts her best fashion foot forward.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Madhoo, last seen in Thalaivi, picks black for the night.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji shimmers.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar's rather daring outfit, don't you think?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Isha Koppikar in hot pink.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sanjay Kapoor, seen here with his wife Maheep Kaur (Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives), seems happy about the success of his Web series The Fame Game.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The other Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Neelam and Bhavna Pandey hang out together.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Like Masaba Gupta's jools?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: And what about Akansha Singh's ruffled gown?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Supermodel Ujjwala Raut, back from NYC.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Who would think Javed Akhtar would attend such a showy do?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Producer Nikhil Dwivedi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Karan Deol.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and daughter Kaveri Kapur.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Karan Singh Grover came minus the missus.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Tusshar Kapoor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
