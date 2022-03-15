The Hello Hall of Fame was a star-studded event, with Bollywood's swish set looking very glamourous on the red carpet.

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela blows a kiss to fans.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur in a satin Antithesis gown.

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty arrived in a Namrata Joshipura gown, accompanied by Raqesh Bapat. Those break-up rumours don't seem correct.

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal puts her best fashion foot forward.

IMAGE: Madhoo, last seen in Thalaivi, picks black for the night.

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji shimmers.

IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar's rather daring outfit, don't you think?

IMAGE: Isha Koppikar in hot pink.

IMAGE: Sanjay Kapoor, seen here with his wife Maheep Kaur (Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives), seems happy about the success of his Web series The Fame Game.

IMAGE: The other Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Neelam and Bhavna Pandey hang out together.

IMAGE: Like Masaba Gupta's jools?

IMAGE: And what about Akansha Singh's ruffled gown?

IMAGE: Supermodel Ujjwala Raut, back from NYC.

IMAGE: Who would think Javed Akhtar would attend such a showy do?

IMAGE: Producer Nikhil Dwivedi.

IMAGE: Karan Deol.

IMAGE: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and daughter Kaveri Kapur.

IMAGE: Karan Singh Grover came minus the missus.

IMAGE: Tusshar Kapoor.

