Rediff.com  » Movies » What Makes Sonakshi Glow?

What Makes Sonakshi Glow?

By Rediff Movies
March 14, 2022 10:54 IST
Rhea is healing... Sunny goes traditional... Disha is a beach girl...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha posts a Sunday selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: To eat or not to eat... Diana Penty has to make a tough decision!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny Leone glitters in this lovely lehenga choli.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Woke up like this for the weekend! How aboutya?' asks Chitrangda Singh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty is 'healing in the sunshine'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Pooja Hegde's burnt orange dress?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Disha Patani is a beach girl.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar shows off some leg.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone gets into focus.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

 

 
