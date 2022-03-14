What Makes Sonakshi Glow?

Rhea is healing... Sunny goes traditional... Disha is a beach girl...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha posts a Sunday selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

IMAGE: To eat or not to eat... Diana Penty has to make a tough decision!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

IMAGE: Sunny Leone glitters in this lovely lehenga choli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Woke up like this for the weekend! How aboutya?' asks Chitrangda Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty is 'healing in the sunshine'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

IMAGE: Like Pooja Hegde's burnt orange dress?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Disha Patani is a beach girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar shows off some leg.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone gets into focus.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram