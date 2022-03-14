Vaani, Kartik Win BIG at Iconic Gold Awards

Hollywood isn't the movie industry alone honouring its talents with awards like the BAFTAs and the Critics' Choice awards.

The Iconic Gold Awards 2022 was held at Mumbai's Hotel Sahara Star over the weekend, and it was quite a star-studded affair.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor of the Year (Critics) for Dhamaka.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor won Best Powerback Performance of the Year for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sharvari won Breakthrough Female Performance of the Year for Bunty Aur Babli.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vijay Varma won Breakthrough Male Performance of the Year for the Web series, OK Computer.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ahan Shetty won Best Debut Actor of the Year for Tadap while the film's producer Wardha Nadiadwala won Stylish Producer of the Year.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mahima Makwana won Best Debut Actress of the Year for Antim – The Final Truth.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Karanvir Sharma won Best Supporting Actor of the Year for A Thursday.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Erica Fernandes won Most Glamourous TV Actress of the Year.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Dheeraj Dhoopar won Iconic Stylish Man of the Year and Best TV Actor of the Year for the telly series Kundali Bhagya.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Jasmin Bhasin won Iconic Stylish Woman of the Year.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Neha Bhasin with Shamita Shetty , who won Best Powerback Performance of the Year (Reality Show) for Bigg Boss 15.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kiku Sharda won Best Supporting Comic Actor of the Year for The Kapil Sharma Show.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sharib Hashmi won Best Supporting Actor of the Year for playing J K Talpade in The Family Man 2.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Best Negative TV Actress of the Year was won by Urvashi Dholakia for her television show Naagin 6.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sanjay Gagnani won Best Negative TV Actor of the Year for Kundali Bhagya.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar won Best Debut TV Actor and Actress of the Year for their show Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Helly Shah won Most Trustworthy Actress of the Year.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Divyanka Tripathi won Best Fearless Performance of the Year for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Her husband Vivek Dahiya won Impressive Performance of the Year for the film Stage of Siege: Temple Attack.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Debattama Saha won Best TV Actress of the Year (Critics).

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shivangi Joshi won Most Popular TV Actress of the Year.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Soundarya Sharma won Iconic Rising Star of the Year for the series Raktanchal 2.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Akanksha Puri dons a gold sari for the big night.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vishal Kotian arrives with girlfriend Payal Shetty.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar