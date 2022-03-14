News
Hmmm... What's Yami celebrating?

Hmmm... What's Yami celebrating?

By Rediff Movies
March 14, 2022 12:39 IST
Rahman's marriage tips... Karisma's fangirl moment... Akshay meets fans...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Yami Gautam wishes Aditya Dhar on hubby's 39th birthday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A R Rahman shares a romantic pic with wife Saira and explains, 'The art of being together' it's 'Love And Understanding.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor catches up with her Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri Dixit: 'Look who I bumped into at the studio, my all time fav MDji.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor wishes nephew Kiaan Kapoor on his birthday with a throwback pic with Taimur: 'May we always eat pizza in bed... nothing more funner than that big brother we love you so much our precious boy Kiaan. Happy birthday darling heart @therealkarismakapoor #lolo Ka beta #birthday boy'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's in Erica Fernandes's bowl?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna reaches out to her fans: 'The world's a much better place with you in it! By you I mean all of you.. you all make me so happy and each one of you are so important.. so if any of you are finding today difficult painful or unbearable.. i know how you feel and so know that here's me sending you my love and power to get through today.. one step at a time right.. you'll be fine and keep telling yourself that. This to shall pass I love you!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon shares a pic from a shoot in Delhi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez invites fans to watch their film Bachchhan Paandey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Patralekhaa catches up with mom Papri Misra Paul and sister Parnalekha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The different moods of Amala Paul from a trip to Pink Island, Indonesia.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Say hello to Dia Mirza's son Avyaan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu gets a special kiss from daughter Inaaya on their Dubai vacation.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

 

 

 
More like this

Why Gehraiyaan Is Not Deep At All

Why Gehraiyaan Is Not Deep At All

'I am not the screen symbol of hope'

'I am not the screen symbol of hope'

