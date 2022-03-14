Hmmm... What's Yami celebrating?

Rahman's marriage tips... Karisma's fangirl moment... Akshay meets fans...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Yami Gautam wishes Aditya Dhar on hubby's 39th birthday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram
IMAGE: A R Rahman shares a romantic pic with wife Saira and explains, 'The art of being together' it's 'Love And Understanding.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram
IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor catches up with her Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri Dixit: 'Look who I bumped into at the studio, my all time fav MDji.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor wishes nephew Kiaan Kapoor on his birthday with a throwback pic with Taimur: 'May we always eat pizza in bed... nothing more funner than that big brother we love you so much our precious boy Kiaan. Happy birthday darling heart @therealkarismakapoor #lolo Ka beta #birthday boy'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: What's in Erica Fernandes's bowl?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram
IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna reaches out to her fans: 'The world's a much better place with you in it! By you I mean all of you.. you all make me so happy and each one of you are so important.. so if any of you are finding today difficult painful or unbearable.. i know how you feel and so know that here's me sending you my love and power to get through today.. one step at a time right.. you'll be fine and keep telling yourself that. This to shall pass I love you!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Raveena Tandon shares a pic from a shoot in Delhi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram
IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez invites fans to watch their film Bachchhan Paandey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram
IMAGE: Patralekhaa catches up with mom Papri Misra Paul and sister Parnalekha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram
IMAGE: The different moods of Amala Paul from a trip to Pink Island, Indonesia.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram
IMAGE: Say hello to Dia Mirza's son Avyaan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram
IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu gets a special kiss from daughter Inaaya on their Dubai vacation.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram