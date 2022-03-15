Kiara, Taapsee, Rekha Win at Hello Awards

It's raining awards ceremonies!

After the Iconic Gold awards, it was time for Bollywood to walk the red carpet again, this time for the Hello Hall of Fame Awards.

From Siddhant Chaturvedi to Rekha, everyone got an award for their contribution to showbiz.

Please click on the images for a look at the winners.

IMAGE: Do winners always pick yellow for the red carpet?

Kiara Advani, looking gorgeous in the colour, wins the Best Actress Critics Choice award for Shershaah.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar wins the Person of the Year award.

The superstar has seven releases in 2022, and he tells us why he does so many films.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ananya Panday wears a black gown from Aadnevik, and wins the Most Promising Talent award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu, among the busiest actors in Bollywood, receives the Disruptive Actress of the Year award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins the Disruptive Actor of the Year award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon wins the Best Actress Popular Choice award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra,, who has been getting a lot of praise for Shershaah, wins the Outstanding Talent of the Year award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan has proved that he's a bankable star among the younger generation of actors, and he gets the Best Actor Popular Choice award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari wins the Fresh Face of the Year award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal wins the Performance of the Year award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Karan Johar wins the Most Iconic and Powerful Personality award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rekha, always looking like a diva in gold, gets the Cinematic Legend award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi, fresh from the success of Gehraiyaan, wins the Millennial Star award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ekta Kapoor wins the Game Changer in Entertainment award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rocket Boys star Jim Sarbh wins the Style Disruptor award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Birthday boy Rohit Shetty wins the Cinematic Disruptor award.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar