Toxic Teaser: Is This KGF 3?

Less is not more, more is more in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, where the leading star Yash goes all out on scale and swagger.

As a cigar-smoking, brooding, and violent macho star, this role seems perfectly tailored to match Yash's post-KGF screen persona.

The teaser opens with dark, gloomy frames that highlight a crime-laden world, amplified by a maximalist visual style. The mood, staging, slow-mo walks, and heavy background are designed to every moment look powerful.

Yash's gangster avatar in Toxic

Yash plays Raya, a man who announces in his deep baritone that this 'war' is different.

There is a warning given to Raya. He is told to stay away this time because the enemy is stronger.

As it gears up to face Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, the dialogue sounds more like a statement ahead of the impending box-office clash on March 19.

Intentional or not, it fuels the off-screen drama.

One striking moment shows Raya in a bathtub, rage simmering across his face as he growls, 'It's over when I say it's over.'

Yash's intense face in this scene hints at the larger than life villain energy he is expected to bring in the upcoming Ramayana, where he plays Ravana.

How's Toxic teaser?

There is also a brief, bold romantic scene that is toned down than the earlier announcement video, which had stirred massive controversy.

Strangely, the five leading ladies promoted with the film are missing from the teaser.

Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi do not get a single moment in this two minute-long teaser. For a project that teased a formidable female ensemble, their complete absence feels like a missed opportunity.

Director Geetu Mohandas, who co-wrote the film with Yash, takes a step into bigger territory after the gritty Malayalam gangster drama Moothon. It will be interesting to see how she navigates the bigger canvas of Toxic.

Intriguing catchline: 'A Fairy Tale for Grown-Up'

The teaser ends with a bang, unveiling a polished avatar of Yash that Hindi audiences may not have seen before.

Clean shaven and sharply styled, he appears in a brief glimpse that hints at a possible double role.

I am especially intrigued with the catchline 'A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' that hints at more than just high-octane action spectacle. Or at least, that's the promise.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff