News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'I don't think about breaking records'

'I don't think about breaking records'

Source: PTI
April 07, 2022 18:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We focus on the masses, to watch a film while clapping, dancing and whistling.'
'But there should be strong content.'
'Every dialogue in the film has a thought process, which people can relate to.'

IMAGE: Yash. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kannada star Yash knows that his actioner KGF: Chapter 2 is riding on huge expectations, but the actor claims he is not feeling the pressure. The film, he feels, will clock huge numbers if it connects with the audience.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, it is a sequel to KGF, which became a pan-India success upon its release in 2018 and made Yash a popular name beyond his original Kannada fan base.

During a special event ahead of the sequel's release on April 14, Yash told reporters that his focus was on making a good movie and he is not thinking about breaking box office records.

"I don't look at it as pressure. It's a pleasure to entertain more people," he says.

"They should like the film. That's what what we concentrate upon. Of course, numbers will come. Once the film is released, if the audience likes it, they will promote it more than me. We are expecting a huge number but I never think like, 'We have to break this record or that record'.

"I only think about the potential of what we have done. I'm interested in making records, I don't think about breaking records. Everyone should do it, so that we can aim at bigger things."

IMAGE: Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The first part of the film features the 36-year-old actor as Rocky, who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

Neel said when they made KGF, they didn't mount it as a pan-India film.

The director said it was Yash who sensed the potential of the film and ensured that it got a nationwide release.

"We didn't start the film trying to make it into a pan-India film. We started out as a Kannada movie. Yash took the initiative to take it outside and that credit should go to him. He was the one who believed that the subject can go outside, and a lot of people will connect with it, the way we probably would've connected only in Karnataka," Neel says.

 

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Yash and Srinidhi Shtty. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Many had attributed the success of the first part of the film to its stylised action sequences.

Yash feels the sequel is also high on the emotional quotient.

"I always believe action will be enhanced by the emotion behind it," he says.

"That's the core point of our cinema. When we say action, it's stylized, not something where you feel awkward. I always do films which I can watch with my family. The family audience should enjoy your films and only then you'll get that number (at the box office).

IMAGE: Cheers for team KGF. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"We focus on the masses, to watch a film while clapping, dancing and whistling. But there should be strong content. Every dialogue in the film has a thought process, which people can relate to," he added.

KGF: Chapter 2 marks Sanjay Dutt's acting debut in Kannada. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
The LESSON Sanjay Dutt Learnt
The LESSON Sanjay Dutt Learnt
Rashmika's Fangirl Moment with Vijay
Rashmika's Fangirl Moment with Vijay
Why is Prabhas undergoing surgery?
Why is Prabhas undergoing surgery?
Bulldozer action: 5 gang-rape accused surrender in UP
Bulldozer action: 5 gang-rape accused surrender in UP
Court asks CBI to apologise to Aakar, cancel LOC
Court asks CBI to apologise to Aakar, cancel LOC
'Neu' day for Tatas as super app is finally launched
'Neu' day for Tatas as super app is finally launched
Omar Abdullah questioned by ED in J&K Bank case
Omar Abdullah questioned by ED in J&K Bank case

More like this

Kannada film KGF beats Shah Rukh's Zero

Kannada film KGF beats Shah Rukh's Zero

Sanjay Dutt gets ready to take his shirt off!

Sanjay Dutt gets ready to take his shirt off!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances