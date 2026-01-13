HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The TOXIC Actress Who Broke The Internet

By NAMRATA THAKKER
January 13, 2026 09:37 IST

IMAGE: Beatriz Taufenbach. Photograph: Kind courtesy Geetu Mohandas/Instagram

Beatriz Taufenbachhas been trending for her steamy scenes with Yash in the teaser for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

 

IMAGE: Beatriz Taufenbach in Toxic.

Beatriz is a Brazilian model-turned-actress who makes debut in Indian cinema in this Geetu Mohandas directed actioner.

She entered the glamour world in 2014 via the Karacter Model Tour and has since walked fashion runways nationally and internationally.

Toxic reportedly marks her first-ever big screen outing.

Apart from modeling and now acting, we hear Beatriz likes singing and has multilingual skills.

Despite her cemetery clip going viral and everyone scrambling to know more about her, she maintains a private Instagram account, leading to more mystery around her life.

Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria and will release on March 19 in six different languages.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
