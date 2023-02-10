News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Yash wants to take a break from KGF'

By SUBHASH K JHA
February 10, 2023 11:23 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

For those hoping for the third part of the KGF franchise with Kannada superstar Yash, here is the bad news and the good.

The bad news is that Yash is not doing KFG 3 next.

"Yash doesn't want to be branded as a KGF star. After spending a good five years of his life working on the KGF franchise, Yash wants to take a break," a source informs Subhash K Jha.

The good news is that Yash is now working on a project that will feature him in a role that is as dynamic and crowd-pleasing as KGF.

"But it will be completely different in look and personality from KGF."

 

After 2018's KGF: Chapter 1 became a huge hit, its sequel -- especially the dubbed Hindi version -- was even more successful.

Yash admits his film turned the tide for regional cinema: "When people say I put Kannada cinema on the world map, I feel good. When we made KGF, we consciously designed for a pan-India audience."

"The spoken language is regional, but the spirit of presentation is international. Or so we'd like to believe."

SUBHASH K JHA
