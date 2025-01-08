Yash Gets Toxic On His Birthday

IMAGE: A scene from Yash's Toxic teaser. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

KGF Actor Yash turns 38 today, January 8, and he treated fans with a 'birthday peek' video from his highly anticipated upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is currently under production.

In the video, Yash is seen impeccably dressed, making a grand entrance in a club full of partygoers.

It's a bold and provocative teaser, which Yash captions, 'Unleashed.'



Director Geetu Mohandas tries to explain the film in a press note: 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke the chaos within us. Today, as we release the first peek of our film we also celebrate Yash, a man the nation reveres for his vision and swagger.

'I have observed his brilliance and to those who know him or follow his journey, his process is as mysterious as it is meticulous. It is both a privilege and a thrill to have co-written this captivating world alongside a mind that sees the extraordinary where others see the ordinary.

'When our two worlds of thought collide, the result is neither compromise nor chaos -- it's the transformation that happens when artistic vision meets the precision of commercial storytelling transcending borders, languages, and cultural confines.'

The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: The Toxic poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash /Instagram

Subhash K Jha reports that birthday celebrations are strictly a no-no for Yash. And with good reason. Some years ago, a fan immolated himself in front of Yash's home when he failed to show up for his annual birthday fan darshan.

Since then, Yash avoids all celebrations to preempt any mishap.

About bringing Kannada cinema to the global level with KGF, Yash refuses take credit and says, "No industry is small. It is the people who work in it that make it big or small. We of the KGF team thought big, and why should we not have?

"I always knew a KGF was possible. We wanted to prove that we had the potential and resources. We had a terrific story idea, and I was lucky to get a fantastic director, Prashanth Neel, and a producer, Vijay Kiragandur, who is like my brother. The entire team has worked really hard to make KGF special.

"I alone can't take credit."