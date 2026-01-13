HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Does Toxic Teaser Have Too Much Sex?

Does Toxic Teaser Have Too Much Sex?

Source: ANI
January 13, 2026 18:00 IST

A social activist asserted that the teaser of Toxic contains 'scenes that are grossly obscene, sexually explicit, and vulgar in nature'.

The Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has found itself in the middle of a legal controversy, days after the makers unveiled the film's first teaser.

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), objecting to the 'obscene, sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes' in the teaser.

According to the complaint document addressed to CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, Kallahalli asserted that the Toxic teaser contains 'scenes that are grossly obscene, sexually explicit, and vulgar in nature'.

'The said trailer is being widely circulated on various social media platforms without any effective restriction, thereby exposing the general public, including minors and young persons, to content that is legally impermissible and socially harmful,' Kallahalli said.

 

Claiming that the teaser violates Constitutional rights under the freedom of speech and expression, Kallahalli added, 'The content displayed in the trailer of Toxic clearly exceeds these Constitutional limits and therefore does not merit any Constitutional protection.'

'The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has consistently held that obscenity and sexually explicit material are not protected forms of expression.'

Kallahalli also referred to the provisions under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Certification of Films Rules, and the guidelines issued by the Central Board of Film Certification, adding that films, trailers, and other promotional materials are required to conform to the 'standards of decency, morality, and social responsibility'.

In view of the stated grievances, the complainant urged the CBFC to review the trailer, take necessary steps, including removing the aforementioned scenes, and restrict its circulation. He also sought appropriate legal and regulatory action against the director, producers, and responsible parties associated with the film Toxic.

'The present representation deserves urgent consideration, as the issue involved concerns public morality, protection of minors, and the rule of law,' Kallahalli added.

The makers are yet to react to the complaint.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by the latter, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside actors like Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

