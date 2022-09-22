With events galore on Wednesday, here are the stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted.

'There is a shade of blue for every girl,' feels Shanaya Kapoor, as she attends an event most Bollywood folk would love to be a part of.

After all, who doesn't like their Jimmy Choos?

Her cousin, Anshula Kapoor, picks green for the event.

Janhvi Kapoor -- Anshula's sister and Shanaya's cousin -- makes heads turn at another festive collection.

Gauahar Khan -- at a different event -- looks lovely in a pink pant-suit.

Helly Shah, too, keeps the theme in mind.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Tamannaah Bhatia attends the special screening of her film, Babli Bouncer in Delhi. The film releases this week.

Photograph: PTI Photo

She poses with lady bouncers during the screening.

Photograph: PTI Photo

R Madhavan shares a laugh with his co-star Khushalii Kumar during the promotions of their upcoming movie, Dhokha: Round D Corner, in New Delhi.

For those who came in late, she's T-Series head Bhushan Kumar's younger sister.

Rhea Chakraborty gets clicked outside her gym.

Where is Kajol off to in such a hurry?

Sister Tanishaa has whisked mom Tanuja off on a holiday to celebrate the veteran actress' 79th birthday on September 23.

Neha Dhupia likes to stay comfortable when she travels.

After watching daddy Yuvraj Singh make history, Orion travels with his mum, Hazel Keech.

A day after the premiere of her film Chup: The Revenge of the Artist -- which releases on September 23 -- Shreya Dhanwanthary jets off.

Vicky Kaushal has a smile and a wave for the photographers at the airport.

Javed Akhtar uses a wheelchair to navigate the huge Mumbai airport.

We hope all is well with Javedsaab.