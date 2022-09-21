When Janhvi Made Flowers Blush!

Priyanka takes Malti to NYC... Alia celebrates dad Mahesh's birthday...Mahesh Babu's lazy selfie...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

When Janhvi Kapoor decides she wants to look as pretty as a flower, here's what she does.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

'FRAMED', says Diana Penty, as she shares a picture from a recent photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas introduces daughter Malti Marie to New York City.

Though Priyanka has an apartment in Manhattan, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and she live in Los Angeles these days.

Priyanka was back in NYC to address the United Nations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Why's Mithila Palkar in retro mode? For an ad, of course. Doesn't she look cute?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Sunshiney yellow is the way to go these days.

And Masaba Gupta shows you just how to brighten up your day.

The designer-actor bids goodbye to the Maldives and writes, 'That's a wrap! You can unmute me now - Refreshed & ready for lotsa new stuff .. stay tuned.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty chooses comfort over glam as she travels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

'Rest and recharge,' says Mahesh Babu as he shares a glimpse of alazy afternoon!

Mahesh, is the stubble a clue to your look in your film to be directed by S S Rajamouli?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz -- who Karan Johar has more or less confirmed is dating Katrina Kaif's dishy-looking brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel -- goofs around with fellow actor Anya Singh, who was last seen in season 2 of the Web show, Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

'Our last two brain cells trying to keep it together...and failing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni Razdan hosted a party for husband Mahesh Bhatt who turned 74 on September 20.

Helping Mahesh celebrate were his children Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt; son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor; Ranbir's uncle and the late Shashi Kapoor's elder son Kunal Kapoor, who lives around the corner from the Bhatts in Juhu; Soni's sister Tina Razdan Hertzke.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh has an adorable birthday message for daughter Nurvi, who turned four on September 20.

'HAPPY BIRTHDAY DARLING DAUGHTER NURVI. Thank you for being mine and only mine.

'The past 4 years have been the BEST with you in our lives.

'I look forward to each day because I know it's going to be with you my best friend, my movie partner, my chocolate lover. I love you loads and loads ....

'Pray and bless you with all the happiness in the world.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to tie the knot on October 4.

The much-in-love couple were supposed to get married in 2020, but Covid put paid to their plans.

While Richa and Ali haven't confirmed the date, the udti udti khabar is that the celebrations will begin in Delhi and conclude in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanuja turns 79 on September 23 and younger daughter Tanishaa Mukerji whisks her off on a holiday to celebrate.

'Birthday holiday vibes !! Let's goooo!!!! #travel #fun #momnme'.

Elder daughter Kajol is busy shooting the Hindi version of The Good Wife with Director Suparn Verma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Banerjee/Instagram

Puja Banerjee goes beautifully traditional for her shoot in Kolkata.