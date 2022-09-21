Kareena Is A FAB Mother!

Happy Birthday, Bebo!

Whether she's working, holidaying, attending family events or celebrating occasions, Kareena Kapoor Khan just can't get enough of her two boys -- Taimur and Jeh -- and loves spending time with them.

As the gorgeous actress and doting mother celebrates her 42nd birthday on September 21, we bring you some awwdorable pictures of Bebo with her favourite boys!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Our birthday girl looks stunning in her geometric print salwar suit as she seeks Bappa's blessings along with younger son Jehangir who looks cute as a button.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

'The length and breadth of my life,' says Kareena sharing this beautiful picture from the family's Maldives vacay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Entertaining Jeh Baba while getting ready for her shoot in Kalimpong.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Mandatory selfie with Taimur as he visits mommy dearest on the last day of her film shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Caught candid!

Bebo spending quality time with Jeh Baba at the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Building sand castles is always fun on beach holidays.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Enjoying pottery lessons with Tim while chilling in the hills.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena and Tim cheer Manchester City wearing their ManCity jerseys.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Chilling and clicking selfies with Tim, that's how Bebo spent the lockdown in 2020.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

The only one Kareena will ever allow to steal her frame!