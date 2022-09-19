Yuvi Relives 6 6s Feat With Son

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Twitter

Fifteen years after smashing England pacer Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in an over during the inaugural T20 World Cup on September 19, 2007, Yuvraj Singh was seen relishing those glorious moments with his 8-month-old son Orion Keech Singh.

Yuvi tweeted a heartwarming video in which he can be seen watching himself hit Broad all over the park with Orion.

'Couldn't have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years #15YearsOfSixSixes #ThisDayThatYear #Throwback #MotivationalMonday #GetUpAndDoItAgain #SixSixes #OnThisDay,' Yuvi tweeted.

'Little one is keeping an eye on your technique. Focused ;)' Irfan Pathan commented.

On this day in 2007, Yuvraj became the first T20I batter to smash six sixes in an over. South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs had done so in ODIs.

India were 171/3 in 18 overs after choosing to bat first against England in their second Super Eight match at Durban during the T20 World Cup.

After exchanging heated words with all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, Yuvraj was all fired up. Stuart Broad, who came in to bowl the 19th over, was smashed for 6,6,6,6,6,6.

With this, Yuvi also reached his half-century, the fastest then in T20I cricket history, in just 12 balls.