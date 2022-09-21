News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sonam Kapoor Names Her Son...

By Rediff Movies
September 21, 2022 08:50 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who welcomed their baby boy on August 20, have named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sharing a picture of the happy family, she says: 'In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...

'In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...

'In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.'

 

Explaining her son's name further, she writes: 'In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.

'Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu.

'He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful.

'Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.'

Rediff Movies
