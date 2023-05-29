The Stars Who Got It Wrong At Cannes

Though Indian celebrities did well fashionably on this year's Cannes red carpet, there were times when they slipped.

Namrata Thakker takes a look at some of the blah fashion moments from Cannes 2023.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Urvashi Rautela wowed with her style choices at her Cannes debut last year, but that can't be said about some of her appearances this year.

At the screening of Rapito, Urvashi wore a red and black gown, which looked awfully ill-fitted.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Her other outing was a sequinned green feathery gown with matching headgear, and she looked totally bizarre.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On Day 3 of the film festival, Urvashi's look gave us a déjà vu feeling courtesy her shocking ink blue lips.

Her cream and blue gown wasn't too bad, but her blue lip colour not only ruined her red carpet outing, but also reminded us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan made her red carpet debut at Cannes in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga-choli.

The outfit was intricately designed, but fit for a shaadi, not a day out on the French Riviera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan failed to create any magic at Cannes this year.

First up, she wore a hooded sparkly silver gown from the Sophie Couture label, which hardly flattered her silhouette and looked more like a MET Gala ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Then, she donned a sequinned Valentino cape dress in green, which did no justice to her beauty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur impressed us with some of her bold style statements, but her hooded look was not one of them.

The custom Anamika Khanna outfit was jarringly distracting with too many elements crowding each other.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi gets a mention in this list yet another time, thanks to her strange crocodile jewellery.

While her layered pink tulle gown wasn't a problem, her choice of accessories brought down the entire look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicola Noviello/Instagram

Shruti Haasan's love affair with black is known to all and she seldom goes wrong with it.

Unfortunately, her Cannes outing was an exception. She wore a structured, sheer black dress with an oversized flower in front which screamed fashion disaster.