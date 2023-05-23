News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mouni's Sunny Day At Cannes

Mouni's Sunny Day At Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 23, 2023 14:44 IST
Mouni Roy makes her appearance at Cannes and drops her first pictures on Instagram.

 

It's a sunny day, and Mouni makes good use of her yellow Atelier Zuhra gown, accessorised with sunglasses and a necklace.

 

'I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor,' she writes.

 

For her second appearance, Mouni picks a strapless, black fish-cut gown with a flare.

 

She's certainly got everyone's attention with it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
