Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty's second Cannes look was all about glitz, glamour, tassel and hassles.

Diana sported a chic tasselled black short dress, which raises temperatures on the French Riveira.

Wearing the tassel jacket over a sheer black top, Diana accentuated her look with dramatic eye makeup.

'Tassels always worth the hassle', Diana declared.

For her debut look at Cannes 2023, Diana chose a two-piece outfit from the shelves of Designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

With inputs from ANI