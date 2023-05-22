Vote! Aishwarya's STRANGE Cannes Outfits

The worst style boo-boo you can make is to not raise enough hoo-ha on a red carpet as electrifying as Cannes by shooting for a safe, low-key look. Then you are dead in the water.

You don't need to be a super-woman to slay it. Yet turning up in a not spotlight-significant number might be greater disservice to the fashion duniya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has walked the Cannes red carpet since 2003, has repeatedly caused a pandemonium on social media for her zyada conspicuous dressing.

That's because she obeys the diktats of the Cannes red carpet and never settles for basic stuff and her bang-up choices have earned her more flak than praise.

Word of caution: Her ensembles may not inspire you, but at least you'll be warned about what not to wear.

IMAGE: Nothing to fault about the gown. It was straight out of Cinderella's ball and Prince Charming must have been lurking somewhere.

But the hairdo was guaranteed to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Why the puffy hair, raised high on the head, Missy? Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

IMAGE: And what was with the dull-as-ditchwater makeup.

A nude palette is great, but only with a garish gown.

This subtle lilac off-the-shoulder dress, required bold pops of colour and not invisible stuff.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

IMAGE: And then the next year she heard the critics too faithfully and dialled up the kookie in the makeup department with Gilbert Grape lips.

The purple lipstick and under-slept eye makeup were sure to inspire the makers of Annabelle and The Conjuring series. And Urvashi Rautela to go spooky auntie this year.

Photograph: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

IMAGE: Remember the time, back in 2022, when Aishwarya came ready for four weddings and a fashion funeral in an extensive sepulchral gown wearing all the flowers of Dadar flower market causing a phool shortage in Mumbai.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: She appeared flawless in the structured gown whose delicate swirls were akin to the blueberry frosting on delicious cake.

It was the wave emerging from her head that was disturbing.

Actually cringeworthy.

As if the dress had an in-built pastel parachute to whisk her away back to her suite at the Hotel Martinez after her little fashion chakkar ended.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

IMAGE: 2023 was the year of Ash's worst saratorial sin.

Can someone please tell us why she dressed up as a gift? A surprise tohfa for whom?

The scintillating silver-foil kambal that she committed her fashion crime in had an oversized bow that brought the look together creating a marvellous under-the-tree Christmas parcel effect.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: We can't forget the time things went south for Aishwarya when she arrived like a bedraggled pelican that had run into bad weather after being blown off its migratory route to Taiwan and had pulled up in the Cote d'Azur town instead.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Take the poll and vote for Aishwarya's worst Cannes look.