Sudha Reddy Takes Sari To New Heights

Bollywood A-listers may have for strategic reasons ditched the sari on the Cannes red carpet, but philanthropist, entrepreneur and fashion connoisseur Sudha Reddy chose to applaud the elegance of the sari in her own memorable way.

For the occasion, Sudha turned to BFFs Falguni and Shane Peacock, who dressed her in a million-bead-embellished sheer sari, that had a few extra bells and whistles too.

The pallu opened up into a picturesque, ruffled train and a delicate pankha kind of gizmo sprang from the back, 'merging traditional influences with contemporary flair' said Sudha.

'With sparkling beadwork and a delicate fan juxtaposed against the bold textures of the garment, this ensemble feels like walking in a dream!' she exclaimed on Instagram.

Her accessories were matching fingerless gloves, and a heavy necklace of semi-precious stones.

IMAGE: The costume chartered new territory as a sari with ambitious bridal gown intentions.

Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock 'married delicate tulle with intricate embroidered corsetry', she explained, to create the angelic look.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sudha Reddy/Instagram

IMAGE: The myriad textures lent the sari-gown a creamy furrowed look like rich rabdi. Almost delicious in appearance.

Is it correct to call it a sari-gown? Or maybe it was a gown-sari or gown-esque sari or a gown-fied sari or species Sari vestis?

IMAGE: The cherry on the pudding was the red clutch she carried in her hand.

Bull's eye, Sudha dear. The sari never looked so luxe.