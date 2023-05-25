Sudha Reddy Takes Sari To New Heights

Bollywood A-listers may have for strategic reasons ditched the sari on the Cannes red carpet, but philanthropist, entrepreneur and fashion connoisseur Sudha Reddy chose to applaud the elegance of the sari in her own memorable way.
For the occasion, Sudha turned to BFFs Falguni and Shane Peacock, who dressed her in a million-bead-embellished sheer sari, that had a few extra bells and whistles too.
The pallu opened up into a picturesque, ruffled train and a delicate pankha kind of gizmo sprang from the back, 'merging traditional influences with contemporary flair' said Sudha.
'With sparkling beadwork and a delicate fan juxtaposed against the bold textures of the garment, this ensemble feels like walking in a dream!' she exclaimed on Instagram.
Her accessories were matching fingerless gloves, and a heavy necklace of semi-precious stones.