Rediff.com  » Movies » Ananya, Suhana, AbRam Cheer KKR!

Ananya, Suhana, AbRam Cheer KKR!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 12, 2024 08:42 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to advance to the IPL play-offs after beating Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in the rain-hit match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

KKR registered their ninth victory from 12 games to make it to the last four stage, with two games still to come.

The home fans had lots to cheer for as KKR produced a clinical showing with both and ball to outclass five-time champions MI. This is for the first time since 2021 that KKR have made the playoffs.

KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan was not present at the Eden Gardens but his kids Suhana and AbRam cheered for the Knights from the stands.

Ananya Panday attended the match too while Co-Owner Juhi Chawla was also spotted in the stands.

IMAGE: Ananya PandAy at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. PhotographS: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Suhana Khan looks worried.

 

IMAGE: Juhi Chawla.

 

IMAGE: AbRam keeps a keen eye on the proceedings.

 

IMAGE: Suhana with Player of the Match Varun Chakravarthy.
 
