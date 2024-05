Mogambo and SRK encourage voters to cast their vote for the Lok Sabha election in Jalandhar.

IMAGE: A girl walks past a mural with a portrait of Amrish Puri as Mogambo, his memorable character from Mr India.

IMAGE: People walk past a pillar with a portrait of Shah Rukh Khan calling voters to the polling booths. Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com