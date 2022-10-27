The Party Salman Khan Would Not Miss!

Salman Khan did not attend the numerous Diwali parties held this year as he was suffering from dengue, but he made sure to attend brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's birthday celebration as soon as he recovered.

Aayush, who turned 32, had invited his large family as well as his friends from the film industry.

Whether or not they are doing films together, Salman Khan has always supported Aayush.

Sonakshi Sinha arrives with...

...Her Double XL co-star, Zaheer Iqbal.

After her traditional look for Diwali, Kangana Ranaut opts for a fitted red dress.

Birthday boy Aayush Sharma with his wife Arpita.

Cutting the birthday cake.

Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Arbaaz Khan.

Neha Sharma.

Chunky Panday.

Varun Sharma.

Manish Malhotra.

Palak Tiwari.

Kanchi Kaul and Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Ahan Shetty.

Sohail Khan.

Fukrey actors Manjot Singh and Pulkit Samrat arrive together.

Puneet Malhotra.

Waluscha D'Souza.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar