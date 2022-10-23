Kajol-Ajay At A Diwali Party

And the starry Diwali parties continue!

Producer Anand Pandit invited Bollywood's A-listers for a grand get-together and they arrived in their glamorous avatars.

Ajay Devgn's Diwali release Thank God has been produced by Anand Pandit.

The actor arrives with his wife, Kajol.

Akshay Kumar is in the mood to party.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been keeping away from public events recently, makes a rare exception for Pandit.

Pandit, seen here with wife Roopa, has produced Bachchan films like Sarkar 3 and Chehre.

Anupam Kher.

Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan arrives with his BFF Jeetendra and his son Tusshar Kapoor.

Kapil Sharma puts in an appearance.

Manoj Bajpayee.

Nushrratt Bharuccha picks a black ensemble to party.

Sidharth Malhotra.

Sonu Sood with wife Sonali.

Sunny Leone.

Taapsee Pannu.

Randeep Hooda.

Shaan.

Sharman Joshi.

Madhur Bhandarkar with his wife, Renu.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar