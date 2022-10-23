News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kajol-Ajay At A Diwali Party

Kajol-Ajay At A Diwali Party

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: October 23, 2022 16:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

And the starry Diwali parties continue!

Producer Anand Pandit invited Bollywood's A-listers for a grand get-together and they arrived in their glamorous avatars.

 

Ajay Devgn's Diwali release Thank God has been produced by Anand Pandit.

The actor arrives with his wife, Kajol.

 

Akshay Kumar is in the mood to party.

 

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been keeping away from public events recently, makes a rare exception for Pandit.

 

Pandit, seen here with wife Roopa, has produced Bachchan films like Sarkar 3 and Chehre.

 

Anupam Kher.

 

Hrithik Roshan.

 

Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan arrives with his BFF Jeetendra and his son Tusshar Kapoor.

 

Kapil Sharma puts in an appearance.

 

Manoj Bajpayee.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha picks a black ensemble to party.

 

Sidharth Malhotra.

 

Sonu Sood with wife Sonali.

 

Sunny Leone.

 

Taapsee Pannu.

 

Randeep Hooda.

 

Shaan.

 

Sharman Joshi.

 

 

Madhur Bhandarkar with his wife, Renu

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Bhumi's Intimate Diwali Party
Bhumi's Intimate Diwali Party
Sara, Kiara, Suhana Light Up Diwali!
Sara, Kiara, Suhana Light Up Diwali!
What Are Aishwarya- Abhishek Celebrating?
What Are Aishwarya- Abhishek Celebrating?
Ganguly files nomination for second stint as CAB chief
Ganguly files nomination for second stint as CAB chief
Gandhi family, its NGOs not above law: BJP
Gandhi family, its NGOs not above law: BJP
RedBull founder Mateschitz's was visionary in F1
RedBull founder Mateschitz's was visionary in F1
Will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maha: Pawar
Will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maha: Pawar

More like this

Kriti-Pulkit Party With Taapsee

Kriti-Pulkit Party With Taapsee

Taapsee, Nushrratt, Shilpa DAZZLE!

Taapsee, Nushrratt, Shilpa DAZZLE!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances