Rediff.com  » Movies » Gorgeous Janhvi Celebrates With Sonam

Gorgeous Janhvi Celebrates With Sonam

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: October 25, 2022 14:15 IST
Sonam Kapoor took time off from her mommy duties to throw a Diwali party for her friends and colleagues from the film industry. 

Malaika Arora, who celebrated her birthday on October 23, arrives with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

 

Brothers-in-law Anand Ahuja (Sonam's husband) and Karan Boolani (her sister, Rhea Kapoor's better half) with a friend. Ahuja distributed boxes of mithai to the media assembled as well.

 

Sonam's brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor steps out to greet the media.

 

Bhumi Pednekar's bold Diwali avatar.

 

 

Anshula Kapoor.

 

Tiger Shroff is finally spotted at a Diwali do.

 

Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal.

 

Kriti Sanon looks dreamy.

 

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Rajkummar Rao with wife Patralekhaa.

 

Athiya Shetty is a silver princess.

 

Janhvi Kapoor.

 

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.

 

Their children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor.

 

Shanaya's close pal, Ananya Pandey.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Masaba Gupta.

 

Ekta Kapoor

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
